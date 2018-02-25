Nursing home staffers charged in connection to death of veteran booked in jail

Mable Turman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The three former nursing staff workers charged in connection with the death of a World War II veteran have been booked into jail.

Earlier this week, a grand jury indicted the three on numerous charges related to the death of James Dempsey, a decorated World War II veteran. He died in 2014 while in the care of Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation.

Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, a 63-year-old former nurse, is facing the most serious charges: felony murder and neglect to a disabled adult. She was released on a $10,000 bond.

Mable Turman, a certified nurse assistant, is charged with neglect to an elder person. She was arrested Friday night at a Jonesboro, Ga. home, authorities said.

Nuckles turned herself into authorities Friday morning, according to DeKalb County Sheriff's officials. She's charged with depriving an elder person of essential services and concealing the death of another.

Authorities launched a criminal investigation after an 11Alive investigation uncovered hidden camera video and court depositions of the nursing staff who responded to the 89-year-old. 11Alive obtained both videos in 2017 through public records requests after the family filed a lawsuit.

The video showed the three nursing staff members ignore Dempsey begging for help while he slowly stopped breathing.

