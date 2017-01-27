NWS: 18 confirmed central Ga. tornadoes Jan. 21-22

So far, 18 confirmed tornadoes for central Georgia over the weekend of Jan.y 21 and 22, according to the National Weather Service.

For the state so far, 22 have been confirmed. This shatters the old January record of 15 in 1972.

Survey for the Albany to Wilcox Co. tornado is in. It was an EF-3 with 150 mph winds. The path was over 70 miles long. The width of the path - a mile and a quarter wide.

