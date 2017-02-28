Ocilla police report details Grinstead suspect's 2010 DUI arrest

Ryan Alexander Duke, 33, in court Thursday. He's charged in the Oct. 2005 death of Tara Grinstead.

After Ryan Duke was released on bond for a 2010 DUI arrest, his mother made an unusual request to police: Come take him back.

That's according to a booking report released by Ocilla police on Tuesday.

Duke is the Ocilla man charged last week with killing Tara Grinstead, the former Irwin County High School teacher in 2005.

13WMAZ made an open-records request to police for Duke's criminal history.

They show that his only previous local arrest was the 2010 case, when he was charged with driving under the influence, speeding, and driving without a license. The arrest records don't show the outcome of those charges.

But they show that an Ocilla officer stopped Duke on Feb. 20, 2010 for driving 66 mph on the Tifton Highway.

Although the officer noted his "slurred speech" and the odor of alcohol, Duke denied that he was drinking. The report notes that Duke also failed a breathalyzer test.

Ocilla High School year book photo of Ryan Duke

It also says Duke suffered from kidney problems and states, "due to a medical condition," he was released on bond to his parents.

But around 2:35 a.m. -- about three hours after the traffic stop -- officers responded to his parents' Pleasure Lake Lane home after his mother said she "wanted to come off the bond for Mr. Duke."

Deputies picked up Duke and returned him to the jail. The report does not explain why Duke's mother wanted him returned to jail.

Mugshot from Ryan Duke's 2010 DUI arrest

A 13WMAZ reporter visited the Pleasure Lake Lane last week; a person there told us they were Duke's family but had no comment.

Duke is now in custody as the GBI and other agencies investigate Grinstead's 2005 disappearance and death.

So far, no one else has been charged and there's no word on whether her remains have been located.

