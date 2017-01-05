Oconee County Sheriff's Office: They always get their llama

A llama that was running loose in Oconee County on Wednesday was captured and returned safely to its owner.

The call came in at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office - "baby camel running loose on Epps Bridge Road.

"Our deputies are not trained in South American camelid identification, but they quickly determined that the animal in question was actually a llama," according to a humorous post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The deputies were able to get some back up. There were actually llama experts who happened to be traveling on Epps Bridge Road during the animal's escapade. According to the Facebook post, Cook Out restaurant also pitched in with some carrots to help lure the llama to a dumpster area where it was corralled, captured, and safely returned to its owner.

"We do not know at this time whether it just wanted to go for a stroll or if it was concerned about the weather forecast this weekend and was attempting to buy bread and milk," the Facebook post states.

