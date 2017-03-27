Tuttle's home neighboring the burned-down property

A Byron pet owner is thankful an off-duty Warner Robins police officer was in the right place at the right time and saved his pets.

On March 21, a home on Covington Cove caught fire and spread to Josh Tuttle's house next door.

Officer Taylor Howell was off-duty and on his way home when he noticed the smoke.

The former firefighter said he drove to the scene to see what was causing the smoke. Once he realized it was a house fire, he sprang into action.

He went to the neighboring homes and was trying to get people out. When he knocked at the Tuttle’s home, he heard dogs barking from the other side.





“The house that I was worried about was starting to catch on fire, the yard was starting to catch on fire, so I knew something had to be done, we couldn't just leave the dogs in there,” Howell said.

Howell and a neighbor, Eric Melton, kicked down the back door and got the two dogs to safety. Melton then kept the dogs at his home until the Tuttles returned home.

Howell said he was just doing his job and it was the neighbor who deserved praise.

“It seems like there's always bad stories to report and when there's something like this, for the neighbor to do such a great thing, I think that's awesome. And, as far as our end, there's not an officer here that wouldn't have done the same thing. I just happened to be the one driving past it,” said Howell.

But for Josh Tuttle and his wife, Howell is a hero for getting their two dogs Titan and Stella to safety. They’ve had Titan for five years and Stella for seven.





Stella

“If you talk with him, he's probably going to say he was just doing his job, but [an] off-duty police officer is just like you or me strolling through the neighborhood. That's more than doing your job, so whatever he tells you, he went above and beyond,” Tuttle said.

Now, Titan and Stella are safely back home and Officer Howell didn't take long deciding which one he thought was cuter.

Titan

“The husky, it was a blue-eyed husky, I don't remember the name of that one, but I like huskies,” Howell said.

No one was harmed in the fire, according to the Warner Robins Fire Department. They say it started in the attic of Tuttle’s neighbor’s home.

