Officer body cameras now in use in Bibb County

MACON, GA.-- - If you call the police these days, chances are you are being recorded. Officers here in Bibb County now have that ability with those body cameras. It is a portable device that is almost as small as your cell phone but has the potential to make a big impact on cases in the future.

Corporal Darius Inzar, with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, is recording on his new body camera and so are many other patrol officers in Bibb County. They went into effect during the last weeks of December.



"First thing I do in the morning is I detach it from my base in my vehicle and I simply just stick it on my chest,” says Corporal Darius Inzar.



The portable camera attaches to the officer's chest using magnets. Sheriff David Davis says after every shift the body cameras are attached to a dock that both charges and syncs the cameras.



"The video that has been recorded on the camera is then downloaded and is saved. It's saved to what we call the cloud,” says Sheriff Davis.



He says the 5-year contract with the body camera company, Taser International, is worth $1.5 million.





"It's both a financial commitment as well as an up keep and policy commitment. Yeah, I think it's a price well worth paying,” says Sheriff Davis.

Now that about 200 patrol officers in Bibb County have been wearing the body cameras for a few weeks they say there are not many down sides to them. Corporal Inzar says this new technology really makes his job a lot easier.



"We can go back and review the footage for reports when it comes to accuracy writing. When it comes to citizen complaints, it's very easy for the chain of command to come in and view the camera and see what actually transpired,” explains Inzar.



It is an extra set of eyes that can show you rather than tell you what happened.

These body cameras are only on during a call. Sheriff Davis says initially they were expecting to get only 100 body cameras. But they were able to gather more funds after a gambling investigation, so now they have about 200.

The length of time on a piece of body camera video is supposed to be held is 180 days, unless it is being used for training purposes or an open case. Sheriff Davis says the video can be acquired through an open records request.