Officer's gift makes a Warner Robins man's journey easier

A bike takes this man farther than the miles

At least 24 miles.

That's the distance Cassius Harris, who lives in Warner Robins, was walking every week.

One day, though, a familiar face noticed, took an interest, and helped change his life with a simple gift.

“It's helped me out a lot,” Harris says. For weeks, he had been putting in some serious miles.

“I would spend about four and a half hours or five hours walking.



That was every day, until one day, someone stopped.



“I ultimately found out that he was walking three miles one way to our program four days a week,” says Patrick Cole.



Cole, however, was not a stranger.

The weekly program is for drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Cole is Chief of Community Supervision in Houston County and recognized Harris.



“Two weeks later I come in and they're like 'We got a present for you’” Harris says.



The present was a new bike with all the bells and whistles.



For him, the gesture went beyond than the miles.



“It goes far,” Harris explains. “You don't think about it until you really need something. >



After being arrested for DUI charges., the program allows him to get treatment, instead of jail time.



“Anybody who is on probation or parole is a human being,” says Chief Cole. “Cassius is somebody I believe has a good heart.”



That's why Cole reached out to see if someone could lend a little help.



The first to answer the call was Corporal Jeff Keenom with the Perry Police Department.

"There are times when we have to make arrests, but there are also times when we can reach out and help people when they are trying to better themselves,” Keenom told us.



And Harris has a message for him, too:



“I think they have a kind heart, and, for me, this taught me to open my heart up to other people.”



A gift can set off a chain reaction. Two wheels took this story much further.



“Everything starts within yourself,” says Harris. “You have to want something to get it done. The fact that they saw that in me, it means a lot.”



Cole says they also gave out another bike the other week.

He says after seeing the success, they would love for people to donate more bikes and turn it into a program.

If you think you can help out, you can contact the Houston County Department of Community Supervision at 478-929-6832.

Follow 13WMAZ's Karli Barnett on Facebook and Twitter