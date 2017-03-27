Oldest living veteran honored at Spurs game

Austinite and the world's oldest living WWII veteran on the basketball court to receive a special jersey in honor of Military Appreciation Night. (Photo: Screengrab of San Antonio Spurs video)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Richard Overton, the oldest living veteran, was given a jersey and a standing ovation during a San Antonio Spurs game last Thursday.

In honor of Military Appreciation Night, Overton, 110, was given a camouflage jersey with his name and the number "110." Overton served in the Army during World War II.

A special #SpursSalute for Mr. Richard Overton, the oldest living WWII veteran. Thank you for your service! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/3ePMoUV9xe — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 24, 2017

Austin's favorite veteran even got a picture with the Spurs Silver Dancers:

Back in January, a GoFundMe campaign was started to raise money for around-the-clock in-home care for the veteran. His relative, Volma Overton Jr., said Overton would see it as a "death sentence" if he was forced to leave his beloved Austin home.

The public responded. Thanks to over $150,000 raised, Overton's wishes have been granted.

