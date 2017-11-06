Oliver's Corner Bistro opens in former Ginger location in downtown Macon

Oliver's Corner Bistro opened in place of what was formerly known as Ginger Stir-fry & Grill on Monday.

Monday's soft opening went from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m., and will have a round two for dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., according to owners Matthew and Nikki Hammock. The soft opening is open to the public.

The couple says lunch ran smoothly, the restaurant filled up and patrons took well to the menu overall.

"The mac and cheese sold way more than I thought," said Matthew Hammock. "I have to cook more for dinner."





The American-style bistro is named after the couple's son, Oliver, and has an upscale casual theme.

Some of the lunch menu options include a Chicken Salad Croissant, Smoked Salmon BLT and Chicken Parmesan. There are separate menus for lunch and dinner with many healthy options included.

"Our Super Food Salad is a mix of Acadian blend, kale and arugula, and we do blueberries, walnuts, quinoa and our blueberry and pomegranate vinaigrette," Matthew Hammock mentioned about one of the healthier options on the menu.

He says they sold quite a few today and patrons loved them.

The restaurant also has espresso and offers cappuccinos, lattes, etc.

The Hammocks are using the soft opening day as a way to get feedback as they say they want to provide the best dining experience possible for the community.

"I handed out comment cards during lunch," said Nikki Hammock. This way, patrons could give their honest opinions of the different menu options they tried.

The interior of the restaurant has portraits of ancient photographs of the downtown area.

"We wanted to pay homage to what was here before us," said Nikki Hammock.

The couple says an official grand opening is still to come.

