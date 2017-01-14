One dead after accident in north Macon

A person is dead after an accident on Bass Road, just past the Publix in north Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirms there is one fatality, and that someone else is trapped in a vehicle at the scene.

There is a heavy EMS presence and traffic is being rerouted. Find an alternate route if possible.

The deceased's identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We are working to get more information.

(© 2017 WMAZ)