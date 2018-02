A person is dead after an ATV accident in Macon County near Marshallville,Georgia on Saturday.

The accident happened near John B. Gordon Road in a wooded area, according to Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby.

The person's name will not be released until next of kin is notified.

