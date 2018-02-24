A man is dead after a shooting in a Fort Valley apartment complex around noon on Saturday.

Dalvin Smith, 20, was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m., according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks

The shooting happened at Indian Oaks Apartments in Fort Valley, according to a Fort Valley Department of Public Safety news release. The release says officers arrived and found Smith injured from apparent gun shot wounds.

Rooks says the cause of death is under investigation, but appears to be a gun shot wound.

