One dead after house fire in Milledgeville

A fatal fire broke out this afternoon at a home on the 100 block of Highview Road in Baldwin County.

One man is dead, but so far there's no final word on the cause of the fire, according to Sheriff BillMassey.

The call came in around 3:15, according to Fire Chief Troy Reynolds.

When crews arrived they found the man in the master bathroom where the fire was.

The man was identified by Coroner John Gonzalez as Thomas Bloodworth.

Reynolds says the fire didn't spread to any other room in the house.

Sheriff Bill Massey says that right now the death appears to be an accident., and an autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

