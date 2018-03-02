One dead after two tractor trailers collide on I-16 East in Laurens County

One driver is dead after two tractor trailers collided on I-16 E Friday morning, according to Don Bryant with the Laurens County Fire Department.

One lane of traffic is closed, so traffic is moving slowly near mile marker 45.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, one of the semi-trucks was carrying 16,000 lbs. of tangerines.

GDOT says it could be four hours before this accident is cleared.

