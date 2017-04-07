One dead, another arrested after shootings in Monroe, Crawford counties

UPDATE: We have learned that a person was killed in this shooting, according to Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Mattox.

Monroe County Deputies tell us the case has been turned over to the GBI who have investigators en route.

Lt. Brad Freeman with Monroe County Sheriff's office says shots were fired between three deputies and the suspect in a wooded area near Castro Taxidermy. Freeman says all three deputies are uninjured and so was the suspect who is now in custody.

Sgt. Lawson Bittick of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it started after a domestic incident in Crawford County.

The shooting suspect turned up later Friday morning near Bolingbroke in Monroe County.

A man is in custody after allegedly firing shots in both Crawford and Monroe counties Friday morning.

He would not comment on the condition of the person shot there.

He allegedly also fired shots there, near the intersection of Klopfer and Harrison roads.

Bittick says no one was injured there.

The suspect's name has not been released.

The GBI and the Monroe and Crawford county sheriff's offices are all investigating.

