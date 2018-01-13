One person is dead after three shots were fired in Hawkinsville on Saturday.

The call came in for the shooting around 1:30 p.m., according to Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen.

The suspect, Dolton Harper, fired the three shots striking the victim in the forehead with one of them and killing him.

Brannen says they are not releasing the victim's name at this time in order to notify next of kin. The victim works at Xtreme Car Audio and Tires, which is about 100 yards from the scene.

Brannen added that the victim may have been having a discussion with Harper about a repossessed car. He says things must have gotten heated leading to Harper opening fire.

Harper was arrested and will be questioned at the Pulaski County jail.

The incident took place on Second Street near Progress Avenue.

