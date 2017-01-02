One dead in Shurling Drive accident

MACON, GA-- - One person is dead after an accident on Shurling Drive Monday night.

Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the accident happened around 10:45 p.m.near Maynard Road.

He says the victim, a 26-year-old female, was in an accident with a tractor trailer. Miley says they are not yet sure in what direction the victim was traveling but that he is pretty sure the rain was a factor.

"This is our second fatality within 8 hours or less that we've had on the road. So I'm urging people that with this weather to drive cautiously and safely, but especially in weather like this,” says Miley.

They have not yet released the victim's name because the next of kind has not been notified.