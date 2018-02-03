One man died and two men are in jail after a gun fight in Macon on Saturday morning.

A 15-year-old was walking down Walnut Street near Forest Avenue around midnight on Saturday when four men pulled up to his location in a Toyota Camry, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

Two men got out of the backseat of the car demanding money.

When the 15-year-old did not cooperate, he was shot several times. The 15-year-old then pulled out a gun and shot back at the suspects, shooting them several times.

The 15-year-old ran to a home in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Street and the two suspects fled.

One of the suspects, Montaego Maxwell Jr., 18, died at the Medical Center Navicent Health just after 3:00 Saturday morning.

A second suspect, Antonio Deshon Woodard, 18, is charged with armed robbery and murder. He is still being treated for his injuries. He is currently listed as critical, but stable.

The 15-year-old is in stable condition at Navicent Health.

The driver of the vehicle, Darius Artellis Lowder, 19, of Lizella and his cousin, Ricky Bernard Lowder Jr., 19, of Macon are both charged with armed robbery and murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

