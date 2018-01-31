One driver killed in two-car wreck in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS - One driver is dead after an accident on Watson Boulevard and Willie Lee Parkway in Warner Robins.

According to Assistant Chief John Wagner, the wreck happened Wednesday evening. Wagner says the wreck involved two cars, a Chevrolet Sonic and a Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Sonic was traveling east on Watson Blvd. trying to make a left turn on Willie Lee Parkway. The Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on Watson Blvd. in the outside line approaching the intersection.

Assistant Chief Wagner says the preliminary report shows the driver of the Sonic turned left in front of the Malibu, failing to yield the right-of-way.

The driver of the Malibu was treated for injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Sonic died as a result of the crash. Their name has not been released.

