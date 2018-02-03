One man has died in an overnight shooting in Macon-Bibb county.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the victim is 18 years old.

He died at the Medical Center Navicent Health just after three a.m. Saturday morning.

Jones says the victim had one gunshot wound in the abdomen.

He is not releasing the identity until the man’s mom can come up from Florida for an official notification.

Two other victims also went to the hospital, we do not know their condition at this time.

We will update this story when more details become available.

