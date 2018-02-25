One of two Berry College eaglets dies

MT. BERRY, Ga. - One of the beloved baby eaglets that hatched earlier this year has died.

According to a post published to Facebook by the Berry College Eagle's Facebook page, and then shared by Berry College's Facebook page, one of the two eaglets has died.

It fell out of the nest Thursday, February 22, night and did not survive the fall.

The college has a live webcam that has allowed viewers and scientists to watch the eagles and their nesting over the years. (Click here to watch)

The eagles have nested in a tall pine tree on the campus between the main entrance and the parking lot of the Steven J. Cage Athletic and Recreation Center for the past several years, and have produced eaglets each year since 2013.

This year's eaglets, dubbed B10 and B11, hatched two weeks ago. B10 arrived on Monday, February 12, while B11 hatched late Tuesday night, February 13. Berry College specifically has chosen not to give their eagles names because they are wild creatures and they do not want to personalize them. Berry College has not confirmed which eaglet passed away, but speculation is that B10 is the surviving eaglet.

As for the parent eagles -- the male eagle is the smaller of the pair and has a sleek white head. The female eagle is larger and has a head of ruffled white feathers. When only one of the eagles is visible on the nest, the other is hunting and perching in nearby trees to watch for intruders.

