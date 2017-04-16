Old mugshot of Tony Davis (Photo: Custom)

Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for a man who they say shot another man in Macon County Monday.

Montezuma Police Chief Eric Finch says officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Cedar Court around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they got the home, they found 44-year-old Willie Simpson, Jr. lying in the middle of the street. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

They say Tony Davis is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Right now, they don't know what led to the shooting.

No one else was injured.

More details will be shared when they become available.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV