One person in critical condition, all lanes of I-16E blocked

A four-vehicle accident has I-16E backed completely blocked, according to accident information from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

It says all lanes of I-16 are blocked due to the accident, that happened sometime Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says there are no fatalities, however one of the people involved is in critical condition.

The types of vehicles and names of the drivers have not been released at this time.

It is expected to be clear around 4 p.m.

