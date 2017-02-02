One year later, Jibri Bryan's legacy lives on

Jibri Bryan remembered one year after death

One year ago, Jibri Bryan was playing college basketball and looking forward to his future, which included watching his young son, Jibri Jr., grow up.

Then on February 2, 2016, Bryan was shot and killed outside of a Flash Foods gas station in Macon.

Jarvis Miller and Damion Henderson are the two men accused of killing Bryan.

A Bibb County grand jury indicted Henderson on nine charges connected to Bryan's killing and Jarvis Miller on seven back in April. Among others, both men are charged with malice murder and felony murder.

A Bibb County investigator testified that Henderson and Miller tried to sell Bryan a substance they claimed was Xanax, but wasn't. The investigator said they shot Bryan when he refused to buy it.

An indictment also says the two men took cash and a 9 mm Springfield handgun from Bryan.

A trial date for both Henderson and Miller has been set for sometime in August.

Bryan’s death shook the entire Mercer community.

“He was just a great guy to the core, and to lose him like we did is tragic, so tragic” said Doug Willett.

Willett was one of Bryan’s high school coaches at Benedictine Military School in Savannah.

“It's like going to Ground Zero. I'm vengeful. I'm happy to be thinking about him. I'm sad he's gone. I'm hurt that I miss all those things. I'll never forget that kid,” Willett said.

Teammates say Bryan was skilled in the gym, and on the court.

“He knew what he could do on the court and he did it,” said Daniel Coursey, one of Bryan’s high school and college teammates. “He was a stud. I was just in the background of his shadow, and I was cool with it. We won games and he scored all the points, and I just blocked and snagged some rebounds.”

Both Coursey and Willett fondly remember how Bryan easily interacted with everyone he met.

“He's the kind of kid every father would want and also the kind of kid every daughter's father would want her to marry,” Willett said.

“Everybody loved Jibri. He wasn't just a basketball guy who hung out with athletes all the time. He was just as involved with everybody else who didn't play basketball and, I mean, it showed. Everybody loved him” Coursey said.

Which made his sudden and shocking death a bitter pill to swallow.

“It didn't feel real when it happened. It still doesn't feel real” Coursey said.

“I've got his jersey. I think it's the least we can do is play for him. To celebrate him still, even after a year," said Willett.

One year since Bryan died, life moves on in his hometown, his former teammates work hard to produce wins on the court, while his son J.J. grows up without his dad. Still, the people who knew him well make sure his memory still burns brightly.

“The world misses him, and that's a fact in my eyes,” Willett said.

“I try not to think about what could have been and try and remember Jibri for what time we had with him,” Coursey said.