One year since historic Central Georgia tornadoes

January 21 and 22, 2017 were days where tornadoes tore through Central Georgia, and now they're days in the history books.

Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones and the weather team were in wall-to-wall coverage.



It was 2 days of terror for people across Central Georgia -- 41 tornadoes in 2 days, 27 on January 21 alone.

This made for a historic day in Central Georgia and across the nation, and is now the 3rd largest winter outbreak in the United States, leaving homeowners devastated and the weather team on high alert.



It was a day Central Georgia won't ever forget, but a day that brought communities together as they tried to rebuild.

As we head into another severe weather season, it is important to remind you at home to download the 13WMAZ app, and turn on the notifications, so you can stay weather aware when storms roll through Central Georgia.

Download 13WMAZ News and Weather app - Android - iPhone



© 2018 WMAZ-TV