Online shoppers: Protect your packages

Shoppers everywhere are quitting the stores and hitting the buttons. With a simple click, your package ends up on your porch in a few business days, but over the last month, some online shoppers in Houston County have become victims to porch pirates. Madison Cavalchire finds out how you can protect your property.

When you order something online, you expect to open it.

"We've had a little bit of an increase since December 1 in those kinds of crimes," Houston County Captain Jon Holland said.

But not if porch pirates in Houston County get to it first.

"It seems like every week, they're posting another video of a picture of a person who is wanted for stealing a package off someone's porch," said online shopper, Carolyn Terry.

Holland says the Houston County Sheriff's Office has had about five reports of package thefts and 10 to 12 reports of mail thefts in just over one month.

"I think a lot of these are just opportunistic type crimes," Holland said. "They'll ride by, and they're looking for packages being delivered and sitting on the doorstep."

That's why Terry and her neighbors pick up each other's packages if they're not at home, or, Holland says, you can have it delivered to the postal office instead of your house.

"You can ask for a certain delivery time or you can have them hold your packages, like I have Amazon Prime, and I'll say don't send it until four or five days because I won't be there," Terry said.

Holland says it's hard to investigate package thefts if there's no surveillance video, but he says you should still report the theft, no matter what.

"There are a lot of cheaper methods now, than a full blown surveillance system, that may cost several thousands of dollars," Holland said.

Whatever you choose to do, protect your package and protect your property.

Holland says if you see a suspicious vehicle at your neighbor's house, try to jot down information about the make and tag. It could help track down a suspect in a potential package theft.