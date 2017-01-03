Online yard sales increase after holidays

With a new year brings an opportunity to clean out some unwanted items from your home, and the listings are piling up on online yard sale sites like Facebook. But how safe are those sites and how can you protect yourself during a transaction?

"I've sold like knick-knacky things, throw carpets, toys," Stella Harrison said.

Stella Harrison is a frequent seller on Facebook's market place, an online yard sale. Right now she's got a desk for sale.

"You know you don't know who you're going to meet up with," Harrison said.

She says meeting up with people you're selling to online is definitely risky, and Deputy Clay Wiggins with the Jones County Sheriff's Office agrees.

"If it sounds like too good of a deal to be true, then it is," Deputy Clay WIggins said.

Wiggins says online yard sale websites on Facebook are growing in popularity, and Harrison says she does her research on people interested in her items.

"I like to go to their pages on Facebook to see if they're real people, it's not just a fake page," Harrison said. "I kind of check that out and you kind of get a sense of the person you're dealing with."

But Wiggins says it's easy to make a fake profile, and encourages people to go a step further when discussing a deal, and actually talk to the person on the phone rather than just through instant message or text.

But what about when it comes time to meet up? Wiggins says meeting in a public place is best, like a parking lot or shopping center, and he says to never go alone.

He says keeping some sort of record of the sale is also always a good idea.

"I would suggest getting a receipt from the person," Wiggins said. "A handwritten receipt is better than no paperwork at all, and if you could get it notarized, that would be even better."

And both Wiggins and Harrison say to trust your gut.

"Your instincts will kick in, you'll know," Harrison said. You know, there's always that little voice in the back of your head to say that you know, 'I wouldn't do that' or 'don't go there.' Common sense."