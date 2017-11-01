Open enrollment begins for Affordable Care Act

If you have health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, it’s time to enroll again, and you better do it quick.

Health insurance is something that many rely on every single day.

“It could be difference between life or death,” insurance navigator with Insure Georgia Amber Higgins said. “If you don’t have health insurance and you’re afraid to go to the doctor and you’re not getting your screenings, something serious could be going on that you’re not even aware of.”

This year, there are some changes affecting enrollment. The window closes December 15th . That’s six weeks earlier than last year's deadline.

“It’s really important for people to pay attention to that revised deadline,” Higgins said.

If they don’t, they could miss out or end up with a plan they didn’t want.

Higgins says you won't see as big of a push for enrollment over the next few weeks because the program's advertising budget got cut by 90 percent. Insure Georgia's budget took a hit, too -- they lost 85% of their funding. They help people pick plans and navigate Healthcare.gov.

“Were determined to keep our promise to our fellow Georgians,” Higgins said. “We said that we would be here to help and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

In all of Central Georgia, you'll only be able to choose from one provider -- that's Blue Cross Blue Shield. She says even though there’s one provider option, they offer several plans.

“There are plans that might have a very low deductible with higher monthly premiums, and some might have very low monthly premiums with a bit higher deductible,” Higgins said. “It all depends on what your needs are going to be.”

Higgins says it can take some time to navigate enrollment, so it’s better to act sooner rather than later.

Insure Georgia is holding free events across Central Georgia to help people in enroll. Check the list below for the event closest to you.

