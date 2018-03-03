Opening weekend of fishing season at Javors Lucas Lake

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

Opening weekend of fishing season kicked off at Javors Lucas Lake on Saturday.

Many came out to fish this weekend in some peace and quiet. Those are the rules at the lake, according to signs posted across the property.

No gas powered boat motors are allowed on the lake.

Many who come to fish at the lake say they don't mind the rule because it makes for a peaceful and relaxing way to fish.

Javors Lucas Lake is the Macon Water Authority's reservoir, according to Chris Wood with the Macon Water Authority.

The lake is almost 600 acres and holds around six billion gallons of water.

Fishing season runs most weekends in the spring, part of the summer as it takes a break in July and August and picks back up in September and October.

