‘Operation Wind Chime' nets five arrests in Washington County

Five people were arrested Friday after a joint operation between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Community Supervision.

A release says the raid in Sandersville at 827 Jordan Mill Rd. led to the arrests, the seizure of a 9mm handgun, around $815 in cash, and an unspecified amount of marijuana.

Two of the suspects, Jeremy Murphy and Julie Bridges, were charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jeremy Murphy





Julie Bridges

Demetrius Dunn was arrested on active warrants, and Andrew Jordan was arrested for a probation violation.

The release also says several person of interest for previous crimes were located during the operation.

The identity of the fifth person was not released.

