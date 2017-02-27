‘Operation Wind Chime' nets five arrests in Washington County

Five people were arrested Friday after a joint operation between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Community Supervision.
A release says the raid in Sandersville at 827 Jordan Mill Rd. led to the arrests, the seizure of a 9mm handgun, around $815 in cash, and an unspecified amount of marijuana.
Two of the suspects, Jeremy Murphy and Julie Bridges, were charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Demetrius Dunn was arrested on active warrants, and Andrew Jordan was arrested for a probation violation.
The release also says several person of interest for previous crimes were located during the operation.
The identity of the fifth person was not released.
