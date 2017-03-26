Organization helps Central Georgians get more involved in their community

The Macon Water Authority says they have seen about a 40 percent decrease in the number of people getting their water turned off because of late bills.

They say a large part of that is thanks to the Middle Georgia chapter of the National Action Network.

Sarah Hunt is the chapter's president, and she says their goal is to improve Macon communities.

“When I came back home I said, ‘what's the matter with the water? Do we have a broken pipe or something?’” said Hunt.

She says in 2012 she went on vacation and forgot to pay her water bill.

“Then when I went out to the meter I saw where they had turn my water off,” said Hunt.

She says she is not the only one who has had that problem.

“So many people having their water cut off, and then they're having to pay a late fee and administrative fee,” said Hunt.

Hunt is the president of the Central Georgia chapter of the National Action Network, a group that Hunt says works to help the community.

They hold annual meetings to listen to people in the community and one complaint they heard over and over again were people not having enough of a warning before their water getting shut off, so she went to the Macon Water Authority.

“We started a new program which is actually calling out to customers,” said Kirk Nylund, the customer care director from the authority.

He says Hunt helped them realize that people needed more of a warning before shutting off their water.

Now, Nylund says they give people a five-day warning.

“Probably about 40 percent of delinquencies go down,” said Nylund describing the impact from the change.

Hunt says her group holds annual meetings to address issues like this, but it’s not just about helping you to keep your water from getting cut off. They help keep people involved with the community and connect them to community leaders like Bibb Sheriff David Davis.

“They see him walking in the neighborhood, they see it on TV. ‘Well how do we get him in our neighborhood?' Well that why he’s there to give them information as to what they can do,” said Hunt.

Their next meeting is Thursday, March 30, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center.

