Organization hopes mock funeral will bring attention to violence

After the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Jayvon Sherman last week followed by two other shootings in Macon, a local organization says it wants the violence to stop.

Gabrielle Dawkins sat down with the organizer to see the unique way they plan to lay violence to rest.

“When people stand against a problem, that's when a solution can come about,” says Drew Smith.

Smith says he's hoping to put an end to violence in the community by having a mock funeral, where people can write down their thoughts about problems in the community and bury them.

“Rape or crime or gang violence or negativity, hate, they can put it in that casket and that is a symbolic burial of that problem for that person,” says Smith.

It takes place at Gateway Park, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Smith says the community leaders will speak on peace, violence, hate, and day-to-day problems in the community.

“If we can change one person's mindset and tell them, 'No, there is a better way for you to go,' I feel like we accomplished our goal,so that's why we decided to do it just to enlighten and open people's eyes,” says Smith.

He says that he was tired of hearing about another person being shot and killed.

“Due to senseless acts of violence someone lost their life from the adult education program and that definitely strikes home and strikes a chord with me,” says Smith.

Following the mock funeral, there will be a balloon release, but the casket is what he hopes resonates with the people.

“The casket represents the end of just lying there and taking it and the beginning of us actually doing our duty at citizens to shine the light on these problems,” says Smith.

After Saturday's mock funeral, there will be a balloon release followed by a benefit concert from 4 to 10 p.m at Gateway Park.

