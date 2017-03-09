Over a dozen burglaries due to unlocked cars in Houston County

Centerville police officers are investigating seven car break-ins that took place overnight on Wednesday.

Most of them happened on Eldorado Avenue.

"I've never really been scared of anything happening to me or my son in my own home. You feel safe in your home and I don't feel safe anymore," says Jennifer Nelson.

Jennifer Nelson said it was around 6:30 Thursday morning when she realized her car had been broken into.

Her driver side door tipped her off that something wasn't right.

"It was closed, but you could still wiggle it, but it wouldn't open all of the way, so they closed it very lightly," Nelson says.

When she looked in her car, her heart dropped.

"Looked in the window and saw the glove compartment was open. I was like, 'Mmm, that's my luck,'" she says.

The burglars stole Nelson's makeup bag and wallet that had her birth certificate, Social Security card, and checkbook inside.

She says she plans to install a new security system, because the part that scares her most is that they came so close to her home.

"I have been looking out the window, like checking everybody out like, 'Hm? What are y'all doing?'" Nelson says.

Centerville's police chief, Charles Hadden, says the calls started coming in around 1:15 in the morning.

"These things typically occur more during the summer when the kids are out of school, and it's typically juveniles that are walking the streets at night," says Chief Hadden.

Chief Hadden says the best way to prevent this from happening is to make sure your car is always locked, and to make sure that all of your valuables are out of site.

Hadden says none of incidents involved forced entry because the doors were unlocked.

Also in Warner Robins, police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson says 11 cars were burglarized since Monday. Three of those cases were forced entry.

Officers are not sure if the cases are linked.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV