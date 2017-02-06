Overcoming Adversity: Katelyn Heck

Eyewitness News Morning viewers are used to watching Morning Anchor Katelyn Heck tell the stories of Central Georgia, but 13WMAZ is turning the tables a little bit and sharing her story. That’s because Katelyn is someone who has overcome obstacles in life, and rather than let challenges discourage her, she used them as motivation.

On the kitchen table, Maria and Fritz Heck pull out photo after photo from their albums, smiling as they reminisce over the images of their daughter growing up.

“She was always happy. Always a superstar,” says Maria stopping on one of Katelyn striking a model pose.

Like most parents, they’ve kept every memory.

For them, however, they are more than keepsakes. They are reminders of a long journey.

“It's something I'm actually thankful for,” says Katelyn. “It's made me who I am today.”

While many 13WMAZ viewers see Katelyn every day, most probably haven’t noticed what makes her just a little different -- other than her red hair.

Katelyn has a Brachial Plexus injury. When she was born, her neck was pulled and damaged her nerves. That affected her arm and her diaphragm, which made it difficult to breathe.

She spent a week in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. After countless hours of physical therapy and seven surgeries, she has come much further than doctors imagined.

“When you see her holding a microphone, that's because of that surgery she's able to at least grip some,” explains Fritz.

“It just made her adapt,” adds Maria. “Just like anybody else, we all have things we have to adapt to.”

Katelyn learned how to do that through support, a lot of hard work, and a mantra of never saying "I can't."

“You can't do it this way, but you can do it a different way, and you can figure it out,” Katelyn says. “I spent countless hours all the time when I was younger, trying to figure out how to put my hair in a ponytail or how to tie my shoes or how to type on a computer.”





Before she anchored Eyewitness News Morning, she admits she was a little more camera shy.

From a military family, Katelyn finally called Central Georgia home in 2000.

“Every time we moved, I knew the questions were going to come: ‘What happened to your hand? Why is your hand like that?’”

She credits the support of her friends and the people who live here with helping her build her self-esteem.

“As she got older and got more into a spotlight and more into a career, she would step out a little bit more and a little bit more and gain the confidence that she needs in order to do what she does now,” Maria says.

“I was so afraid people would notice, and that they would notice that and not my journalism,” Katelyn explains. “That really took me longer than I care to admit to really get over and become comfortable with.”

Someone did notice, though, and it was for all the right reasons.

“A lot of people don't understand, and I feel like it's very brave of her to do that,” says Sarah Lott, a Jones County High School student.

The two met to chat a few years ago because, when she saw Katelyn on TV, Sarah saw a little bit of herself.

Sarah has Symbrachydactyly, which means the blood does not go through all of her fingers. Seeing Katelyn pursuing what she loves taught Sarah something:

“Embrace it. It's much better to show it than to hide it,” she says.





Katelyn Heck - Web Exclusive Interview

Whether she realizes it or not, Katelyn is making an impact. She is influencing her community every morning, as well as others who may also have to learn to adapt.

“This was for a reason,” Katelyn says confidently. “If that reason is to inspire other people to get up out of bed every day and overcome what they feel they need to overcome, then I'm really glad I chose this profession and that I was able to overcome my fears to help people overcome theirs.”

Katelyn says she chose to share her story to let others know “something can only hold you back if you let it.”

You can watch Eyewitness News Morning on weekdays from 5 to 7 AM.