All lanes are open on I-75 northbound in Macon after a tractor trailer overturned early Tuesday.

It happened just before 4 a.m. near the Arkwright Road and Riverside Drive exit, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the tractor trailer turned over on its right side in the emergency lane and on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver, 46-year-old Michael Gadson, of Savannah, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for his injuries. He's listed in good condition.

The accident is still under investigation. No charges have been made at this time.

