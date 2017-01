Overturned tractor trailer block I-75 northbound in Perry Monday. (Photo by Jason Borden for 13WMAZ)

A tractor trailer has overturned on I-75 northbound in Perry Monday morning. The entire northbound lane is blocked and traffic is backed up several miles.

This is according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

There is someone trapped inside.

WMAZ has a crew on the way to the scene.

More details will be shared when they're available.

