Overturned vehicle blocks lanes on I-75 South in Macon

Two lanes of I-75 South were blocked Monday morning when a driver hit a tractor trailer and flipped over.

It happened before 9 a.m. near the Eisenhower Parkway exit.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Angel Huntzinger was driving a Chevrolet Malibu in the right lane, when she changed lanes to the left and struck a tractor trailer driven by Jerry Gingles.

Gonzalez says Huntzinger lost control of the Malibu and flipped over. She was struck by a Toyota Camry driven by Horace Byron and a Honda Pilot driven by Shanellza Harris. Gonzalez says both drivers tried to stop.

Huntzinger was charged with improper lane change and no proof of insurance. She and a passenger were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with complaint of injury. Byron was also taken to the hospital.

The wreck was cleared just before 10 a.m.

