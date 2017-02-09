Owner of Milledgeville tattoo shop arrested after minors inked

Lokey Tattoos in Milledgeville was closed after police say the owner tattooed minors, which is against Georgia law.

The owner of a Milledgeville tattoo shop was arrested after allegedly giving tattoos to three girls under 18.

That's according to records from the North Central Health District.

They say they got a complaint in January from the mother of a Baldwin county 15 year old.

She says the girl and some of her friends got tattoos at the Lokey Tattoo, 1061 South Wayne St.

The mom says the daughter also said the tattoo artist didn't clean the equipment in between each tattoo.

According to the state records, Douglas Taylor denied tattooing any minors and said he always asked customers for proof of age.

But he couldn't produce any records to verify that.

According to the health district, Milledgeville police closed the shop and charged Taylor with violating state health regulations.

