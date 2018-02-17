OZR Great Dane Rescue holds fundraiser to save these friendly giants

Out at AP's Hidden Hideaway in Macon, OZR Great Dane Rescue is holding a fundraiser.

As a non-profit organization, they are hoping to raise money to save these furry, friendly giants.

From cooking food to having a silent auction, their goal is to raise $10,000.

Stephanie Hasty is the owner of a kennel called Southern Classic Danes and says many people have misconceptions about the breed.

"A lot are scared of them because of their size; they are gentle giants and normally if a dog that size goes into a shelter they aren't going to get adopted so we have to do everything we can to save these Danes," Hasty says.

Last year year OZR Rescue was able to rescue 58 Danes.

If you would like to donate, head on down to AP's Hidden Hideaway and bring your dogs.

They will be out there until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

