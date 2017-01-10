Pa. student's Flat Stanley project finds its way to Central Ga. police department

Courtesy of WRPD

Imagination, curiosity, and an appreciation for law enforcement led a Pennsylvania third grader to send a paper Flat Stanley to police departments across the United States.

His most recent trip? Georgia's International City – and more specifically, the Warner Robins Police Department.

On the department’s blog, they said they received a letter from a girl named Madison in Pittsburgh asking them for help with a class project.

In the matter of a week, Flat Stanley took a polygraph test, dusted for fingerprints, rode on a K9, and checked out the Museum of Aviation before being sent back with a patch from the department.

Madison’s Flat Stanley has visited departments in all 50 U.S. states, and even had a little time for a Caribbean vacation on a cruise with a captain from Maryland.

Along the way, Stanley has learned several life lessons including: always be respectful and always bring an extra pair of underwear.

Most importantly, he wants people to know that no matter how prepared you try to be in life, there will always be obstacles – and that officers face the same things he does.

If you’re interested in seeing where else Madison’s Flat Stanley has visited, click here.