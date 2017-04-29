Pan African Festival returns for its 21st year

The annual Pan African Festival kicked off Saturday in downtown Macon.

The event’s 21st year kicked off a busy weekend in Cherry Street Plaza with food, music, dancing, and vendors.

It is a weekend event that explores and celebrates the impact of African and African-American culture worldwide.

If you missed the festivities today, you've got another chance on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

