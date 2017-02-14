The Baldwin County Board of Education unanimously voted "yes" Tuesday night on a plan to split their elementary schools into kindergarten through second grade, and third through fifth grade. That's according to Byron Wellman, spokesman for Baldwin Schools. It is a shift from the current K-5 setup.

Over recent months Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Noris Price has hosted a series of parent sessions. The goal was to hear opinions on the how to redistrict their 4 elementary schools: Blandy Hills, Creekside, Eagle Ridge, and Midway.

The goal is to redraw attendance zones and assign teachers to different schools.

Baldwin County elementary parents do have the choice option, meaning they can choose which elementary school their child attends.

But Price has admitted they haven't done a good job at monitoring how many applications they accept to each school. That means some schools are over capacity and some are under.

Currently, the elementary schools operate on a K-5 system. Price proposed they move to a K-2, 3-5 option.

"I think it will eliminate some of the overcrowding that's within the schools and it gives more focus. I think it will make the classrooms a little bit smaller for the kids, and that way, the teachers can focus more on those age groups," Pickel said.

Baldwin County parents LeeAnn Pickel and Karey Harris are hair stylists at A Flair for Hair in Milledgeville. Both have children in elementary school. Both moved their kids to different schools because the classrooms were overcrowded. Pickel's son moved to Blandy, Harris' to Putnam County.

But Harris says if Price's plan passes in Baldwin and the overcrowding is reduced, she'll move back to Milledgeville.

She says with this plan, she hopes the kids will be more diverse at different schools with different economic and racial backgrounds.

"It's about our children growing up being able to not judge another child because of their skin color or because of how much money their parents make," Harris said. "To me, their education and morals and values is the most important thing."

The redistricting will go into effect for the 2017-2018 school year.

