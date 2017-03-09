Parents worried about bullying in Laurens County

At 6 p.m. the Laurens County Board of Education will meet to talk about business as usual, but at least one parent plans to talk about bullying.

Gabrielle Dawkins brings us the specific concerns of one group of parents.

After our story Wednesday focused on bullying in Dublin, people flooded our Facebook page with comments and messages about their experience with bullying in schools.

"This is a problem and it's not going anywhere," said Coleman.

Jody Coleman says that his son, a 9th grader at West Laurens High School, was bullied Monday.

He claims that the school did not call him once it happened.

He says that boys pulled his son's pants and boxers down during P.E. class and a little girl recorded it.

His son hasn't gone back to class since the bullying.

Principal Clifford Garnto of West Laurens High School says all teachers go through training to identify when a child is being bullied, but they get most of their information from the student population.



"It's easier for the kids to identify it and see it before we see it," said Garnto.



Garnto couldn't comment on the disciplinary actions taken for this incident, but says that bullies could receive anything from, "In school suspension, parent conference, getting in contact and letting those parents know what's going on, and 95 percent of the time, the parents are supportive," said Garnto.



However, Coleman doesn't think that that's enough. He wants school leaders to step up and own the problem.



"There should be consequences to this and it should be more than I.S.S. It should be more than weekend school," said Coleman. "These kids should know the severity of the problem. This can follow any kid. It can affect my kid 20-30 years down the road," he continued.



His son is an honor roll student and he didn't want to press charges against those students.







He's expected to go back to class on Tuesday.



"They should be there to learn, and they are in there scared," said Coleman.









