Parking plans change for Central City Park

Cherry Blossom Festival 2017

The Cherry Blossom Festival is underway and organizers are making a few changes to the parking plan at Central City Park.

According to a news release from Cherry Blossom President and CEO Stacy Campbell, the changes will start on Thursday, March 30th. Central City Park will offer first come first serve public parking at the Willie Smokey Glover entrance beginning at noon. Drivers will be allowed to park in front of the United Building, the gravel lot next to the Parks and Recreation office, the paved Luther Williams Field parking as well as the area behind Luther Williams Field. All drivers will exit out of the back of the park behind Luther Williams Field.

Handicapped parking will still be available in front of the United Building.

The three park and walk lots will be open and a second admission gate is opening at the top of Central City Park to accommodate the guests walking from those lots.

Two park and ride locations are still available with shuttle services picking up festival goers at the Macon Centreplex and the lot on Riverside and New Streets.

