Part of Ocmulgee Heritage trail closes for expansion project

Part of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail is now shut down due to construction as the county makes way for a new trail.

Starting this month, the River Trail is closed while crews extend a Greenway trail.

“This has been in the works for a very long period of time,” said superintendent of the Ocmulgee National Monument, Jim David.

The future two-mile trail is under construction, and it will be paved and handicap accessible.

“This new trail section will take off from there between Interstate-16 and the river, along the park to the mouth of Walnut Creek,” said David. “We had over 160,000 people visit here last year and we're anticipating a lot more use of that.”

The project is a partnership with the county and NewTown Macon, a group that supports the idea of connecting the park but also connecting communities.

“A lot of our recreation activities tend to be segmented by your neighborhood, your race, your economic status, but trails are an activity that everyone can do and use,” said CEO and President of NewTown Macon, Josh Rogers.

The $1.2 million project was made possible by several donations, both public and private.

“On this project alone, it includes the Georgia Department of Transportation with a transportation enhancement grant and SPLOST money from Macon-Bibb County,” said Rogers.

David says the entire trail should be completed in by this summer.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV