(Photo: Smith, Chivone)

Bibb County Sheriff's dispatch says parts of I-75S are shut down due to Georgia Power laying down power lines.

The Sheriff's Office says southbound entrance ramps from Eisenhower Parkway to Hardeman Avenue will be closed until around 11 a.m.

They are diverting drivers to Riverside Drive until the construction is complete.

