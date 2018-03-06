Paw Patrol Live! announces two-show stop in Macon

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) (Photo: Emma McIntyre, 2017 Getty Images)

Your child's favorite furry friends are coming to Macon.

That's right, the PAW Patrol has a two-date stop at the Centreplex this summer.

The Great Pirate Adventure Tour is set for two shows on Tuesday, July 10 and Wednesday, July 11. Both shows are at 6 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 to $125 and there are VIP (Very Important Pup) tickets that include a premium seat, special gift and a meet and greet with three of the show’s characters.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16, at 10 a.m.

The show’s description is below:

X barks the spot in the new tour PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”! It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map! The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup … Tracker!

© 2018 WMAZ-TV