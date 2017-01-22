PDS tornado watch issued for all of central Ga.

A PDS tornado watch has been issued for all of central Georgia.

PDS stands for a Particularly Dangerous Situation.

Several tornadoes are possible, and a few of those could be intense (EF-2 to EF-5).

Widespread damaging winds greater than 70 mph are expected as is large hail.

No one should be out on roads once these storms fire up between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you live in a mobile home, find a sturdy structure and stay there until after the threat passes.

Have a plan in place should a warning be issued. A moderate/enhanced threat for the rest of the region is also very serious.

The tornado watch expires at 8 p.m. EST.

