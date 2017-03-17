Ga. Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and House Agriculture Chairman Tom McCall toured Lane Southern Orchard on Friday morning to assess damage to the peach crops as a result of the weather.

Peaches, blueberries and other Georgia crops are taking a hit due to this week's freezing temperatures.

Georgia agriculture officials on Friday toured several farms statewide, including Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley, to survey damage.

Lane orchards staff told them that they'll have a peach crop this year, but they may be less plentiful than usual.

One agriculture official says he's heard that cold may turn the north Georgia blueberry crop into "mush."

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black and Georgia House agriculture chairman Tom McCall took the helicopter trip around the state.

They say the Vidalia onion crop fared best of all and so far have escaped major damage.

