Peach Co. Fire Dept. builds some of its own fire trucks

Peach County fire chief Thomas Doles says the department doesn't exactly have unlimited resources.

"There wasn't a big pool of money and we try to be as frugal with everything that we do," he said.

They cut costs, in part, by building some of their own equipment.

Doles says a federal initiative known as the Firefighter Property Program (FFP) allows departments like his to purchase military surplus vehicles for pennies on the dollar.

He says they've bought ten in the last five years and saved a lot of money on each purchase.

"$130,000 to $250,000 is what they're worth and we paid a $100 for all of them a piece," said Chief Doles.

Once they get the trucks, an in-house team of full-time and volunteer firefighters convert the vehicles into water tankers.

Assistant Chief Tim Bechtel does a lot of the welding and painting and he says the benefits aren't just financial.

"It's a sense of pride," he said. "If you build something with your own hands, you feel like you want to take better care of it."

But he admits the financial benefits aren't bad either.

"I feel real good about that as a taxpayer," said Bechtel. "I feel real good about that because I want the people in Peach County to know that we are not frivolously spending their money."

And though it's sometimes hard work, Bechtel says he wouldn't trade it.

"It's the good times, " he said. "We'll look back and go 'man you remember when we went and did this or went and got that truck or picked up this? And now look at it.'"

According to Chief Doles, it's not just the vehicles.

He says the department's helped build three of its own stations and saved hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process.

